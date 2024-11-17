Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames ‘bad actors’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2024 2:57 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2024 3:28 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming “bad actors” for gaming the system.

Trudeau released a nearly seven-minute video on YouTube Sunday talking about the recent reduction in permanent residents being admitted to Canada and changes to the temporary foreign worker program.

Over the next two years, the permanent residency stream is being reduced by about 20 per cent to 365,000 in 2027.

In the video, Trudeau talks about the need to increase immigration after pandemic lockdowns ended in order to boost the labour market, saying the move helped avoid a full-blown recession.

But after that, Trudeau says some “bad actors” took advantage of these programs, such as employers trying to avoid hiring Canadians, schools recruiting more international students for the higher tuition money, or scams promising bogus paths to citizenship.

Trudeau says that he and his team could have acted quicker once it became apparent businesses didn’t need the added labour help anymore.

Trudeau says the goal of the government’s immigration reduction is to help stabilize population growth while housing stocks catch up, and then to consider gradually increasing immigration rates once again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

4h ago

Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking
Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking

A 22-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges after a woman claims she was forced into the sex trade in Toronto. Toronto police say a woman met a man after she moved to Ontario and through a "combination...

2h ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

8h ago

Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta
Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is still committed to three-way trade negotiations with the US, despite calls from two provincial premiers to drop Mexico from any future...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

4h ago

Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking
Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking

A 22-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges after a woman claims she was forced into the sex trade in Toronto. Toronto police say a woman met a man after she moved to Ontario and through a "combination...

2h ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

8h ago

Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta
Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is still committed to three-way trade negotiations with the US, despite calls from two provincial premiers to drop Mexico from any future...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

20h ago

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

20h ago

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.

17h ago

2:55
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto

Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour saw another sold-out crowd with fans wearing their friendship bracelets and sparkly outfits that reflected their favourite Swift era. Jazan Grewal spoke with some Swifties outside outside the Rogers Centre.
2:34
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm

A potential storm system could bring wind and rain to Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
More Videos