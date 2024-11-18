Man police linked to neo-Nazi group pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

A sign for Superior Court of Justice for Ontario is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. An Ottawa man is pleading not guilty to charges of terrorism and hate speech related to the promotion of a far-right group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 2:49 pm.

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man is pleading not guilty to charges of terrorism and hate-speech related to the promotion of a far-right group.

RCMP charged Patrick Gordon Macdonald in July 2023, alleging he took part in activities of a listed terrorist organization.

It’s the first case in Canada where the government laid charges for both terrorism and hate propaganda against someone for promoting a violent, far-right ideology.

As the trial opened Monday in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice, Crown prosecutors alleged Macdonald helped produce propaganda for the Atomwaffen Division, an international neo-Nazi organization Canada listed as a terror group in 2021.

Prosecutors alleged he aided in the production of three propaganda videos designed to recruit new members and incite hatred against Jews.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

