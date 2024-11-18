Police arrest man accused of committing multiple burglaries in Toronto

Police have arrested 54-year-old Peter Maroulis.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 18, 2024 8:57 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of committing multiple burglaries across the city.

The most recent offence happened on November 5 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue in Riverdale for reports of a break and enter.

Police say a man broke into a local business and stole a quantity of items from the shop before fleeing in an unknown direction.

On Monday, officers from the Major Crime Unit announced the arrest of 54-year-old Peter Maroulis. Investigators say he is also allegedly responsible for several other burglaries in the area.

Maroulis has been charged with seven counts of breaking and entering and 21 counts of breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

1m ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

8h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

5h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

3h ago

Top Stories

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

1m ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

8h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

5h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

3h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

8h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

10h ago

1:37
Rain is on the way this week
Rain is on the way this week

Get your umbrellas ready because rain is on the way. Weather specialist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.
More Videos