Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of committing multiple burglaries across the city.

The most recent offence happened on November 5 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue in Riverdale for reports of a break and enter.

Police say a man broke into a local business and stole a quantity of items from the shop before fleeing in an unknown direction.

On Monday, officers from the Major Crime Unit announced the arrest of 54-year-old Peter Maroulis. Investigators say he is also allegedly responsible for several other burglaries in the area.

Maroulis has been charged with seven counts of breaking and entering and 21 counts of breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.