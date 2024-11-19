Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Falls police
On Tuesday November 21, 2023, the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call for service in which a 2-year-old child was found without vital signs in a family home in the City of Niagara Falls. Photo: NRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 19, 2024 9:42 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 9:49 am.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year.

The Niagara Regional Police Service said officers were called to the home on Nov. 21, 2023. A sudden-death investigation was launched as a result.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the child’s death was the result of fentanyl and bromazolam toxicity. The homicide unit began investigating shortly after.

Authorities said bromazolam is labelled as a benzodiazepine that is not prescribed in Canada. 

“Benzodiazepines have been found mixed in the region’s illicit fentanyl supply. Its toxic effects have been known to act synergistically with opioids in terms of the effects on respiratory suppression,” police wrote in a news release.

On Monday, a 40-year-old woman from Niagara Falls, Ont., was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance to wit fentanyl, possession of a schedule I controlled substance to wit cocaine, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

The accused was held in custody for a virtual bail hearing in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police said the woman’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the deceased victim and the next of kin.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

breaking

12m ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

3h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

2h ago

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

12h ago

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

breaking

12m ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

3h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

2h ago

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

15h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

15h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

21h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

22h ago

More Videos