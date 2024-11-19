A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year.

The Niagara Regional Police Service said officers were called to the home on Nov. 21, 2023. A sudden-death investigation was launched as a result.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the child’s death was the result of fentanyl and bromazolam toxicity. The homicide unit began investigating shortly after.

Authorities said bromazolam is labelled as a benzodiazepine that is not prescribed in Canada.

“Benzodiazepines have been found mixed in the region’s illicit fentanyl supply. Its toxic effects have been known to act synergistically with opioids in terms of the effects on respiratory suppression,” police wrote in a news release.

On Monday, a 40-year-old woman from Niagara Falls, Ont., was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance to wit fentanyl, possession of a schedule I controlled substance to wit cocaine, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

The accused was held in custody for a virtual bail hearing in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police said the woman’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the deceased victim and the next of kin.