OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto on April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 19, 2024 10:39 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Highway 410 in Brampton.

Officers say just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, the victim’s vehicle was struck from behind by a red car while driving on the highway between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road.

He was then robbed by three to four suspects, one who was armed with a handgun and one with a knife.

If anyone witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact OPP.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

4h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

6h ago

Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street
Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street

Just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside Drive near High Park, the speed camera on the street south of Algonquin Avenue was chopped down from its base. Work began to improve...

4h ago

With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico
With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American...

3h ago

Top Stories

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

4h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

6h ago

Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street
Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street

Just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside Drive near High Park, the speed camera on the street south of Algonquin Avenue was chopped down from its base. Work began to improve...

4h ago

With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico
With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera

Rhianne Campbell speaks with local advocates who say it comes just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside drive.

5h ago

2:57
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles

A new list reveals Canada's most stolen vehicle models. Plus, inflation is on the rise, and Skip the Dishes reveals the most-ordered food in Canada. Fil Martino has the day's top business stories.

6h ago

2:26
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim

Friends of a Brampton man who was shot multiple times earlier this month are searching for answers and appealing for the community’s help, as Peel police investigate the shooting that may be a case of mistaken identity. Afua Baah reports.

6h ago

2:03
Driving tips to steer safely through winter
Driving tips to steer safely through winter

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

10h ago

0:39
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station

NASA is warning of a potentially catastrophic leak on the International Space Station. Russian officials disagree, claiming that the leak has been adequately fixed.

10h ago

More Videos