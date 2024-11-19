OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
Posted November 19, 2024 10:39 pm.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Officers say just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, the victim’s vehicle was struck from behind by a red car while driving on the highway between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road.
He was then robbed by three to four suspects, one who was armed with a handgun and one with a knife.
If anyone witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact OPP.