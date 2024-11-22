Ontario agrees to join National School Food Program: Minister

Ontario will be the latest province to join the federal government’s National School Food Program, according to sources familiar with the agreement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement on Friday at a press conference in the Greater Toronto Area.

The deal will give Ontario $108.5 million over three years to provide healthy meals and snacks to students at no-cost, according to a statement from Jenna Sudds, the minister of families, children and social development.

Sudds says the program will deliver over 9.8 million meals to more than 160,000 kids in Ontario this school year.

The funding will flow through 13 lead agencies and Indigenous partners who administer existing provincial school food initiatives.

Ontario is the third province to join the national program after Manitoba and Newfoundland, which pushes the federal government almost halfway towards its goal of reaching 400,000 students.