OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid the ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period of 2023.

The Crown corporation said Saturday that customers have been forced to turn to competitors for their deliveries amid a work stoppage that began Nov. 15 when more than 55,000 workers across the country walked off the job.

The strike has centred on issues including wages and contract work, as well as job security, benefits and working conditions.

Canada Post says talks continued over the weekend with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, along with the support of a special mediator.

It says it has offered wage increases totalling 11.5 per cent over four years and additional paid leave, while protecting the defined benefit pension and job security provisions.

But the union has called for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years. It also wants full-time employees to deliver package shipments on weekends, while Canada Post says it has offered to hire more part-time staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press