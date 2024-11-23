Canada Post down 8M parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 1:04 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid the ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period of 2023.

The Crown corporation said Saturday that customers have been forced to turn to competitors for their deliveries amid a work stoppage that began Nov. 15 when more than 55,000 workers across the country walked off the job.

The strike has centred on issues including wages and contract work, as well as job security, benefits and working conditions.

Canada Post says talks continued over the weekend with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, along with the support of a special mediator.

It says it has offered wage increases totalling 11.5 per cent over four years and additional paid leave, while protecting the defined benefit pension and job security provisions.

But the union has called for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years. It also wants full-time employees to deliver package shipments on weekends, while Canada Post says it has offered to hire more part-time staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police release images of alleged arson suspect
Police release images of alleged arson suspect

Toronto police have released images of a person who is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. The incident happened near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough on Sunday, September...

3h ago

Joly, Blair condemn anti-NATO protest in Montreal that saw fires, smashed windows
Joly, Blair condemn anti-NATO protest in Montreal that saw fires, smashed windows

Federal cabinet ministers condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent on Friday, saying "hatred and antisemitism" were on display, but protesters deny the claim, saying they demonstrated...

51m ago

Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill at least 20 as diplomats push for a cease-fire
Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill at least 20 as diplomats push for a cease-fire

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli airstrikes Saturday in central Beirut killed at least 20 people, officials said, as the once-rare attacks on the heart of Lebanon's capital continued without warning while...

22m ago

Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts
Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump...

6h ago

