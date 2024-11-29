Statistics Canada to release third quarter GDP report today

A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on March 12, 2021
A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 5:27 am.

Statistics Canada is set to release third quarter gross domestic product figures this morning.

The agency’s preliminary estimate pointed to one per cent annualized growth over the three-month period.

That would be below the Bank of Canada’s October forecast of 1.5 per cent.

RBC says although the economy likely continued to grow in the third quarter, real GDP per capita is expected to have declined.

The GDP report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Dec. 11.

The central bank is expected to deliver another interest rate cut now that inflation has returned to its two per cent target, though today’s GDP figures will likely solidify the size of that cut.

