Police uncover a ‘chop shop’ operating in Milton

The Halton Regional Police Service has launched an investigation after they uncovered a “chop shop” operating at a large rural property in Milton.

Officers were initially called to the premises on 20 Side Road, just east of Sixth Line Nassagaweya on Tuesday night for reports of a fire. According to police, the blaze was contained to a barn which was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Milton Fire Services were able to extinguish the flames. Police say no one was found on the property and no injuries were reported, however, the fire has been deemed suspicious.

The following day, police executed a search warrant on the property and allegedly located dissembled car parts that belonged to eight stolen vehicles.

Investigators say the vehicles were stolen out of Peel, Waterloo and Niagrara regions, as well as one car from Quebec and one from Manitoba.

According to police, the property was allegedly being used as a ‘chop shop,’ a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that their parts can be sold or used in other vehicles.

Police have not yet made any arrests and encourage anyone with information to come forward.