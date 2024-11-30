Parkside Dr. speed camera vandalized for second time in a month

Speed camera on Parkside Drive is seen vandalized
Speed camera on Parkside Drive is seen vandalized on Nov. 30, 2024. SAFE PARKSIDE/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 30, 2024 9:49 am.

Last Updated November 30, 2024 9:52 am.

For the second time in a month, a speed camera aimed at catching speeding drivers along a dangerous stretch of Parkside Drive has been vandalized.

According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera which is located south of Algonquin Avenue was cut down less than 25 hours after it had been reinstalled by city staff.

Last week the camera was found on the ground after it had been cut from its base.

According to data from the City of Toronto, the speed camera is the highest grossing, issuing over 63,000 speeding tickets to date and generating an estimated $6.8 million in fines.

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed following the death of two seniors who were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12 of 2021.

“Since its installation, the Parkside Drive speed camera has generated millions in revenue for the City of Toronto while providing little in the form of meaningful safety for Parkside residents and visitors,” said Safe Parkside co-chair Faraz Gholizadeh in a release. “Parkside residents continue to sound the alarm on the dangerous conditions that persist on Parkside Drive and the City of Toronto continues to fail in addressing the dangers. The lack
of urgency from the City is troubling and extremely disappointing.”

Since 2021, the city has implemented several measures to improve safety along Parkside Drive including reducing the speed limit from 50 to 40 kilometres per hour, and adding speed cameras and signs telling motorists to reduce speed.

