Canada adds Ansarallah, known as Houthis, to list of terrorist groups

Houthi supporters attend a rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. government designating Houthis as a terror group in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, 'Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo /Osamah Abdulrahman)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 2, 2024 1:12 pm.

Canada’s federal government has listed the militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

In a statement released on Monday, public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc said the move advances efforts to fight global terrorism.

“Acts of violent extremism and terrorism have no place in the world,” LeBlanc noted. “We will continue to take action to curtail the spread of these activities internationally and to counter threats to Canada, its citizens and its interests around the world.”

Ansarallah is an Islamist militant and political group that has been a key player in Yemen’s civil war. Canadian officials say the group has “waged an insurgency” in the region since the early 2000s and is looking to unseat the current government.

“Since November 2023, Ansarallah has contributed to unrest in the Middle East through numerous attacks targeting civilian and naval vessels on the Red Sea and other waterways, as well as those against Israel,” LeBlanc’s office wrote in a statement. “Ansarallah is also closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and Hezbollah, two listed terrorist entities in Canada.”

Canadian officials say it is important to note the difference between the armed political movement known as “the Houthis” and the ethnic group in Yemen by the same name.

The United States also listed Ansarallah as a terrorist group in January this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Scouts Canada survey reveals concerns about social skills of COVID-era kids
Scouts Canada survey reveals concerns about social skills of COVID-era kids

A new survey by Scouts Canada has revealed what the group calls "surprisingly negative opinions" about the social skills of Canadian youth aged 10 to 21 with serious concerns about their future prospects. The...

24m ago

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

2h ago

Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police
Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say the vehicle stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 have now been removed.

2h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

4h ago

Scouts Canada survey reveals concerns about social skills of COVID-era kids
Scouts Canada survey reveals concerns about social skills of COVID-era kids

A new survey by Scouts Canada has revealed what the group calls "surprisingly negative opinions" about the social skills of Canadian youth aged 10 to 21 with serious concerns about their future prospects. The...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

16h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

18h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

19h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

19h ago

More Videos