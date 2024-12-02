TTC e-bike ban would disproportionately affect marginalized groups: report

A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2024 6:17 pm.

A new report submitted to the Toronto Transit Commission says low-income individuals and marginalized groups would be disproportionately affected by a proposed seasonal ban on electric bikes and scooters.

The TTC board was presented in October with a report recommending a ban on lithium-ion battery powered mobility devices from TTC vehicles and stations each year between Nov. 15 and April 15, following concerns over potential fire hazards. 

The board decided to refer the report to the TTC’s racial equity office for a review of how the ban might affect gig workers and disadvantaged groups. 

The new report, written by the TTC’s chief people and culture officer Shakira Naraine, says e-bikes are a “readily available and affordable” form of commuting for low-income individuals, and alternatives may be seen as less economically viable and convenient. 

Related:

It says the proposed ban could result in loss of income, reduced efficiency and decreased autonomy for gig and delivery workers.

It notes a seasonal ban could also affect business owners and restrict some people’s access to health-care appointments, grocery stores and other essential services.

Naraine says imposing “specific restrictions” on e-bikes and e-scooters rather than a complete ban could promote accessibility and support economic development, among other benefits. 

Instead of a complete ban, Naraine suggests a TTC policy similar to that of Metrolinx, which requires e-bike batteries comply with certain safety standards. 

The TTC board is set to review the equity report at its meeting on Tuesday. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

2h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

Exclusive

2h ago

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

7h ago

Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall
Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall

Ontario Provincial Police officers say all the vehicles stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 were removed by Monday morning.

4h ago

Top Stories

Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16
Phil Verster resigning as head of Metrolinx, new interim CEO to take over as early as Dec. 16

Phil Verster has been the president and CEO of Metrolinx since 2017. Opposition politicians have repeatedly called for changes at the organization.

2h ago

Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog
Retired military captain alleges discrimination by Canadian Armed Forces due to service dog

A decorated, retired Captain and Sergeant with the London Police Services has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), alleging discrimination and differential treatment once...

Exclusive

2h ago

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

7h ago

Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall
Ontario Provincial Police begin reopening Highway 11 after intense snowfall

Ontario Provincial Police officers say all the vehicles stuck on the affected part of Highway 11 were removed by Monday morning.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:42
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations
Canada Post and striking union look to resume contract negotiations

The Canada Post strike has been going on for over two weeks, putting some holiday deliveries in jeopardy. Melanie Ng hears from the union and speaks with the Crown Corporation on what it will take to get negotiations back on track.

3h ago

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

5h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom
2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 
2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

3h ago

More Videos