TTC board defers imposing seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, asks for review

The TTC board has held off deciding on a seasonal e-bike and e-scooter ban in order to review how it could impact gig workers and equity-seeking groups.

In a five-to-four decision following a public debate and a closed-door session on Tuesday, the board sent the report back to staff and asked for the transit agency’s racial equity office to weigh in on a ban that would have banned e-bikes and e-scooters from TTC property annually between Nov. 15 and April 15.

During the board meeting, TTC staff said they brought the recommendation forward after considering fire safety risks. However, they confirmed the racial equity office wasn’t consulted as part of the report process.

Staff were asked to bring back recommendations on mitigating the impacts of such a ban while also consulting with Toronto Fire Services and TTC safety personnel.

Some on the board expressed concerns about how riders who depend on e-bikes and other affected devices for work or to help them get around would be impacted with little notice while other members, who cited concerns about the safety risks earlier in the meeting, wanted to vote on the item.

The TTC board is set to meet next on Dec. 3.

TTC staff said in the report there could be a small financial impact for the transit agency, but it was “unknown at this time.” There weren’t any firm statistics on how many devices are used where and when.

The proposed ban came amid ongoing concerns about lithium-ion battery safety and a fire on board a TTC subway train at the end of 2023.

Officials and witnesses said the Dec. 31 incident involved a lithium-ion battery that powered an e-bike. The e-bike ignited on a train as it pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station. Flames and smoke were captured on dramatic video. Firefighters had to put the lithium-ion battery into a sand mix to prevent it from reactivating.

TTC staff said Toronto Fire Services investigators determined the e-bike’s battery experienced “thermal runaway,” which is when there is a reaction of hot gases and vapour when a battery fails and an explosion is caused.

Fire officials said “thermal runaway” fires are more intense compared to fires by conventional batteries and are much harder to extinguish.

Officials cited concerns involving multiple different manufacturers about operating certain personal mobility devices in adverse weather conditions, including when snow, ice and/or road salt.

“Fluctuating temperatures can cause condensation and lithium plating, increasing the likelihood of short circuits and fires. The difficulty in verifying battery integrity and exposure to road conditions, such as salt or de-icing compounds during winter, further heightens these risks,” the TTC report said.

Toronto Fire Services personnel also noted a lack of government regulation over lithium-ion batteries, raising safety concerns about uncertified or misused batteries.

Coun. Dianne Saxe, who sits on the board, attempted to move a motion that would have aligned the TTC’s policy with one put in place by Metrolinx and tried to align the definition of devices to the Toronto Municipal Code (which permits the usage of certain smaller e-bikes). However, it wasn’t voted on during the meeting since the report was referred back to staff.

Officials noted the ban wouldn’t apply to persons with disabilities who use battery-powered wheelchairs or other assistive devices to get around.

Under the Metrolinx policy for GO Transit enacted earlier in 2024, e-bikes and batteries were required to have “UL” or “CE” requirements and certifications. GO Transit staff were tasked with inspecting all e-bikes brought onto buses and vehicles, and the ones that met the requirements would have a tamper-proof seal attached. If the battery was deemed unsafe, the policy said staff could order it removed from GO Transit property.

The City of Toronto’s bylaws permit e-bikes on roads and cycle lanes, but e-scooters are not allowed on roads, sidewalks or trails.