Taxi driver dead after cab crashes into pole in Mississauga
Posted December 5, 2024 5:33 am.
Last Updated December 5, 2024 8:17 am.
A male taxi driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police officers were notified of the collision in the Wolfedale Road and Central Parkway West area near Mavis Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics tell CityNews that one man was rushed to a trauma centre, where the 25-year-old later died from his injuries.
Photos from the scene show a Beck taxi cab that crashed into a pole. Only one vehicle was involved, and no other injuries were reported.
A Beck Taxi spokesperson issued a statement indicating the company is aware of the accident and said officials will assist Peel Regional Police “in any way we can.”