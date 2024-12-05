Taxi driver dead after cab crashes into pole in Mississauga

A male taxi driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of the collision in the Wolfedale Road and Central Parkway West area near Mavis Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics tell CityNews that one man was rushed to a trauma centre, where the 25-year-old later died from his injuries.

Photos from the scene show a Beck taxi cab that crashed into a pole. Only one vehicle was involved, and no other injuries were reported.

A Beck Taxi spokesperson issued a statement indicating the company is aware of the accident and said officials will assist Peel Regional Police “in any way we can.”