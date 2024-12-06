Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Police investigate after 100 shots were fired between groups of individuals outside a Queen Street West recording studio.
Police investigate after 100 shots were fired between groups of individuals outside a Queen Street West recording studio. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2024 5:06 pm.

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month.

According to court documents obtained by CityNews, a number of firearm-related charges have been stayed against Dante McGregor, 26, of Toronto, Lester Lamptey, 30, of Toronto, Nathaniel Browne, 24, of Oshawa, Samuel Bowen, 24, of Toronto, and Samina Adams, 24, of Toronto.

A spokesperson with Toronto police said after further investigation it was determined that some of those arrested were not directly connected to the shooting or firearms recovered.

“Many individuals were arrested as they fled the scene, and firearms were found discarded in several different locations, including garbage bins. Initial charges were laid against eight individuals; however, further investigation determined that some were not directly connected to the shooting incident or firearms,” police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CityNews.

“Investigations are continuing to link firearms to suspects and further clarify individual roles in the incident. Additional arrests and charges are anticipated as we continue to piece together the events of that night.”

Related:

Three other individuals – Osman Aim, 21, of Toronto, Ras Montague, 20, of Toronto and a 16-year-old from Brampton remain in custody in connection with the November 11 incident in which police say close to 100 shots were fired between groups of individuals outside a recording studio at 1196 Queen St. W.

Of the 23 people taken into custody that evening, eight were charged and facing a combined 67 firearms-related offences. Two of the eight charged were out on bail at the time of the shooting while the teen was also charged with second-degree murder in the April 25 shooting of Matthew Bergart.

The teen cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

1h ago

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

2h ago

Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton
Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

 A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service.  Ontario's solicitor general says 96 charges have been...

26m ago

Giller protesters relieved to see charges dropped, vow to continue antiwar action
Giller protesters relieved to see charges dropped, vow to continue antiwar action

Charges against four of the five people arrested for protesting at last year's Giller Prize have been withdrawn, antiwar organizers announced Friday as they pledged to keep fighting for an end to Israel's...

1h ago

Top Stories

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

1h ago

Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham
Provincial police investigate after rock thrown at GO bus in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say there's been another incident of rocks being thrown at vehicles on Highway 48 in York Region. This time the target was an occupied GO Transit bus whose windshield was struck...

2h ago

Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton
Woman facing nearly 100 animal welfare charges after dog deaths in Hamilton

 A woman is facing nearly 100 charges in the deaths of five dogs and the distress of two dozen other canines at a Hamilton boarding service.  Ontario's solicitor general says 96 charges have been...

26m ago

Giller protesters relieved to see charges dropped, vow to continue antiwar action
Giller protesters relieved to see charges dropped, vow to continue antiwar action

Charges against four of the five people arrested for protesting at last year's Giller Prize have been withdrawn, antiwar organizers announced Friday as they pledged to keep fighting for an end to Israel's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return

Double-digit wind chills to start the day which will feature sunny breaks and the chance of some flurries to go along with the cold temperatures.

22h ago

2:16
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls
Concern growing over rise in violent smash and grabs at GTA malls

The videos are shocking, and the crimes are putting innocent people at risk. Shauna Hunt with a deeper look into the smash and grab robberies that have been terrorizing shoppers and mall workers across the GTA.

23h ago

2:38
Toronto WNBA team gets a name
Toronto WNBA team gets a name

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Toronto's WNBA President Teresa Resch about the teams name and logo.

23h ago

2:43
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments
Premier Ford set to give municipalities the power to clear encampments

New legislation would allow local officials throughout Ontario to "dismantle" homeless encampments in the name of public safety. Mark McAllister has the details and concerns from advocates.

23h ago

2:08
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations
Boissonnault questioned over pretendian allegations

Randy Boissonnault attempted to defend himself against allegations that he's misrepresented his heritage, at the Indigenous & Northern Affairs Committee. But nobody outside the Liberal Party seemed convinced by the former Minister.

23h ago

More Videos