Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month.

According to court documents obtained by CityNews, a number of firearm-related charges have been stayed against Dante McGregor, 26, of Toronto, Lester Lamptey, 30, of Toronto, Nathaniel Browne, 24, of Oshawa, Samuel Bowen, 24, of Toronto, and Samina Adams, 24, of Toronto.

A spokesperson with Toronto police said after further investigation it was determined that some of those arrested were not directly connected to the shooting or firearms recovered.

“Many individuals were arrested as they fled the scene, and firearms were found discarded in several different locations, including garbage bins. Initial charges were laid against eight individuals; however, further investigation determined that some were not directly connected to the shooting incident or firearms,” police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CityNews.

“Investigations are continuing to link firearms to suspects and further clarify individual roles in the incident. Additional arrests and charges are anticipated as we continue to piece together the events of that night.”

Three other individuals – Osman Aim, 21, of Toronto, Ras Montague, 20, of Toronto and a 16-year-old from Brampton remain in custody in connection with the November 11 incident in which police say close to 100 shots were fired between groups of individuals outside a recording studio at 1196 Queen St. W.

Of the 23 people taken into custody that evening, eight were charged and facing a combined 67 firearms-related offences. Two of the eight charged were out on bail at the time of the shooting while the teen was also charged with second-degree murder in the April 25 shooting of Matthew Bergart.

The teen cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.