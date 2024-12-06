Police investigate another smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery in North York

Smashed display cases are seen at the Peoples Jewellers inside Centerpoint Mall in North York
Smashed display cases are seen at the Peoples Jewellers inside Centerpoint Mall in North York on Dec. 6, 2024. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2024 9:30 pm.

Toronto police are investigating another smash-and-grab robbery from a GTA mall.

Police were called to Centerpoint Mall in North York just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Footage from the scene shows several smashed display cases inside Peoples Jewellers.

Investigators have not provided any further details or any suspect descriptions.

It’s the latest in a spate of robberies across the GTHA.

On Nov. 30, a group attended Peoples Jewellers at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke and allegedly robbed several high-priced items before fleeing the mall. No arrests have been made to date.

On Dec. 3, another Peoples Jewellers store was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery, this time at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police say are looking for five suspects in that case.

One day later, a group of suspects attended Lukfook Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre and allegedly stole several items before fleeing. Six people were arrested.

On Friday, Hamilton police arrested five people following a daring robbery at Ancaster Jewellers where the driver of a truck reversed and crashed through the front window.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One man injured in East York shooting
One man injured in East York shooting

One man is in hospital following a shooting in East York Friday night. Toronto police were called to the Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area around 7:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived...

53m ago

Uber's new payment model raising concerns
Uber's new payment model raising concerns

It's been two months since Uber introduced upfront fares, a new payment model that allows drivers to see the destination and how much they'll earn before they accept a trip on the rideshare app. But advocates...

1h ago

Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month. According to court...

4h ago

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

5h ago

Top Stories

One man injured in East York shooting
One man injured in East York shooting

One man is in hospital following a shooting in East York Friday night. Toronto police were called to the Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area around 7:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived...

53m ago

Uber's new payment model raising concerns
Uber's new payment model raising concerns

It's been two months since Uber introduced upfront fares, a new payment model that allows drivers to see the destination and how much they'll earn before they accept a trip on the rideshare app. But advocates...

1h ago

Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Queen St. music studio

Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people arrested following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end last month. According to court...

4h ago

Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'
Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to 'unexpected challenges'

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to "unexpected challenges" encountered by work crews. In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon
Snow could impact travel across the GTA Saturday afternoon

Periods of snow on Saturday with travel across the GTA largely impacted in the afternoon into the evening.

2h ago

3:07
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model
Drivers raise concerns over Uber's new payment model

It’s been two months since Uber introduced upfront fares. And as our Michelle Mackey reports, advocates and drivers say it's no longer clear how Uber is determining their payment or customer prices.

3h ago

2:26
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return
Snow squalls taper as bitter wind chills return

Double-digit wind chills to start the day which will feature sunny breaks and the chance of some flurries to go along with the cold temperatures.
2:22
First responders reunited with patients they performed live-saving measures for
First responders reunited with patients they performed live-saving measures for

When 9-1-1 is called in a life-threatening situation, it can be a harrowing experience for the victims and emergency crews involved. As Catalina Gillies explains, some patients who came out on the other side had the rare opportunity to thank workers.
2:59
All your Christmas favourites under one roof
All your Christmas favourites under one roof

Citytv and Yorkminster Park Baptist Church are proud to once again present City Carol Sing, a Christmas carolling tradition in support of food banks locally and across the country. Everyone is invited to attend this Saturday.

More Videos