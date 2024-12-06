Police investigate another smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery in North York
Posted December 6, 2024 9:30 pm.
Toronto police are investigating another smash-and-grab robbery from a GTA mall.
Police were called to Centerpoint Mall in North York just after 7 p.m. Friday.
Footage from the scene shows several smashed display cases inside Peoples Jewellers.
Investigators have not provided any further details or any suspect descriptions.
It’s the latest in a spate of robberies across the GTHA.
On Nov. 30, a group attended Peoples Jewellers at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke and allegedly robbed several high-priced items before fleeing the mall. No arrests have been made to date.
On Dec. 3, another Peoples Jewellers store was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery, this time at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police say are looking for five suspects in that case.
One day later, a group of suspects attended Lukfook Jewellery in Markville Shopping Centre and allegedly stole several items before fleeing. Six people were arrested.
On Friday, Hamilton police arrested five people following a daring robbery at Ancaster Jewellers where the driver of a truck reversed and crashed through the front window.