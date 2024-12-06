Spadina streetcar suspension delayed until March due to ‘unexpected challenges’

A TTC 510 Spadina streetcar is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 6, 2024 4:42 pm.

The return of the 510 Spadina streetcar has been delayed until March 2025 due to “unexpected challenges” encountered by work crews.

In June, the streetcars went out of service and were replaced with shuttle buses due to track repairs and power line upgrades. The work was slated to be completed in January.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says more time is needed to remove and replace hundreds of metres of rail, bolts and anchors.

“We’re looking to speed up where possible, but we are taking advantage of the new timeline to install new gate arms north of Sussex to prevent unauthorized access into the tunnel,” read their statement.

The project is now scheduled to be completed in March with replacement buses running until then.

A dedicated lane for TTC buses on southbound Spadina Avenue between Richmond Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West was added shortly after the streetcars were taken off the road due to the commute becoming near unbearable on the stretch of road.

The transit agency says work has been completed between King Street and Queens Quay and overheard work between Bloor and College is still ongoing.

