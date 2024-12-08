Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue just south of Ellesmere Road at approximately 10:06 p.m.

Footage from the scene of the crash shows multiple vehicles badly damaged with debris scattered on the road. Video also shows smoke and flames rising in the air from one of the vehicles.

Toronto Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Emergency crews say two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were released.