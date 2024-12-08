Car catches on fire after 3-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Footage obtained by CityNews shows a vehicle on fire at the scene of a collision.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 8, 2024 11:27 am.

Toronto police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue just south of Ellesmere Road at approximately 10:06 p.m.

Footage from the scene of the crash shows multiple vehicles badly damaged with debris scattered on the road. Video also shows smoke and flames rising in the air from one of the vehicles.

Toronto Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Emergency crews say two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were released.

Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible
Updated advisory urges Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria, leave if possible

Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Syria and to consider leaving the country if it's safe to do so. An updated travel advisory is warning people to avoid the Middle Eastern country due to...

1h ago

Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips
Canadians turn domestic for holiday travel, with weak loonie discouraging U.S. trips

MONTREAL — Barry Choi has been noticing fewer filled seats on some of his flights over the past year. “People are travelling a little bit less,” said Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance...

4h ago

Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions
Sharp rise in jewellery store robberies across GTHA has legal experts calling for community level solutions

With a total of five smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies across the GTHA in the past week, legal experts say it's time to look at the root cause of the issue when it comes to finding solutions. The...

15h ago

'Not good enough': Postal workers say latest offer from Canada Post far from adequate
'Not good enough': Postal workers say latest offer from Canada Post far from adequate

The nationwide Canada Post strike affecting mail and package deliveries this holiday season is dragging into a fourth week. While the Crown corporation and the union representing some 55,000 postal...

15h ago

2:34
Temperatures warming throughout the week
Temperatures warming throughout the week

Cloudy Sunday as heavy rain comes to the GTA on Monday.

17h ago

4:07
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA
Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA

Rhianne Campbell spoke to one expert who says a holistic approach is necessary to tackle this type of organized crime.

17h ago

2:11
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity
Second Harvest hosts annual Helping Hand event to fight food insecurity

With food insecurity at an all-time high, Second Harvest held their annual Helping Hands holiday event, to ensure that no family goes hungry this holiday season. As Catalina Gillies explains, it’s not only a way for the organization to give back but

18h ago

2:39
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus
Syrian rebels edge closer to Damascus

The escalating conflict in Syria continue to grow -- as rebels carry on marching across the country. We take a look at the latest movements from both sides -- and how civilians are managing amid the surging civil unrest. 

18h ago

2:10
Toronto police launch holiday R.I.D.E program
Toronto police launch holiday R.I.D.E program

Toronto Police are reminding drivers of the dangers of driving impaired. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

