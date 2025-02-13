Trump says he’ll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2025 7:59 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:38 am.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he’ll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports.

“TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!” Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The prospect of a dramatic tariff hike could send shockwaves through the world economy, possibly depressing growth while also causing inflation to intensify. Trump has maintained that such tariffs will help to create domestic factory jobs, but most economists say there would effectively be a tax increase on U.S. consumers that would add to inflationary pressures.

The Republican president has openly antagonized multiple U.S. trading partners over the past several weeks, levying tariff threats and inviting them to retaliate with import taxes of their own that could send the economy hurtling into a trade war.

Related:

Trump has put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to that country’s role in the production of the opioid fentanyl. He also has readied tariffs on Canada and Mexico, America’s two largest trading partners, that could take effect in March after being suspended for 30 days.

On top of that, on Monday, he removed the exemptions from his 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs. And he’s mused about new tariffs on computer chips and pharmaceutical drugs.

Unclear what reciprocal tariffs would entail

The European Union, Canada and Mexico have countermeasures ready to inflict economic pain on the United States in response to Trump’s actions, while China has already taken retaliatory steps with its own tariffs on U.S. energy, agricultural machinery and large-engine autos as well as an antitrust investigation of Google.

Trump has not specified how he defines the term “reciprocal” and whether his order would apply only to matching tariffs or to including other foreign taxes that he views as a barrier to exporting American goods.

The White House has argued that charging the same import taxes as other countries do would improve the fairness of trade, potentially raising revenues for the U.S. government while also enabling negotiations that could eventually improve trade.

But Trump is also making a political wager that voters can tolerate higher inflation levels. Price spikes in 2021 and 2022 severely weakened the popularity of then-President Joe Biden, with voters so frustrated by inflation eroding their buying power that they chose last year to put Trump back in the White House to address the problem. Inflation has risen since November’s election, with the government reporting on Wednesday that the consumer price index is running at an annual rate of 3%.

The Trump team has decried criticism of its tariffs even as it has acknowledged the likelihood of some financial pain. It says that the tariffs have to be weighed against the possible extension and expansion of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts as well as efforts to curb regulations and force savings through the spending freezes and staff reductions in billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

But an obstacle for this approach might be the sequencing of the various policies and the possibilities of a wider trade conflict stifling investment and hiring amid the greater inflationary pressures.

Analysts at the bank Wells Fargo said in a Thursday report that the tariffs would likely hurt growth this year, just as the extended tax cuts could help growth recover in 2026.

“Tariffs impart a modest stagflationary shock to an economy,” the report said.

“The U.S. economy entered 2025 with a fair amount of momentum, but we look for real GDP growth to downshift a bit over the next few quarters as the price-boosting effects of tariffs erode growth in real income, thereby weighing on growth in real consumer spending.”

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

24m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

48m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

42m ago

Mississauga man whose car stolen 6 times speaks out amid report that says auto theft is down

Auto theft has been one of the major issues facing Ontario over the past year and it appears some progress is being made after a new report says car thefts are down 17 per cent in 2024. However, that's...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos