Claude Lemieux, one of the most decorated and polarizing playoff performers in NHL history, has died at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni Association announced Thursday.

Lemieux, a few months shy of his 61st birthday, appeared at the Bell Centre on Monday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes, carrying the ceremonial torch.

Lemieux was born in Buckingham, Que., and carved out a 21‑year professional career as a relentless competitor with an ability to elevate his game when the stakes were highest. He remains one of only 11 players in league history to win the Stanley Cup with three different franchises.

Lemieux was drafted in the second round by the Montreal Canadiens in 1983, and he quickly became known for his postseason impact. In 1986, Lemieux scored 10 goals and 16 points in 20 playoff games as the Canadiens captured the Stanley Cup, the first of his four championships.

After five more seasons in Montreal, Lemieux was traded to the New Jersey Devils for Sylvain Turgeon, where he cemented his reputation as an elite playoff performer. In 1995, he scored 13 goals in 20 games to lead the Devils to their first Stanley Cup and claim the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Lemieux’s championship pedigree followed him to Colorado, where he joined the Avalanche for their inaugural season in Denver in a trade involving longtime Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wendel Clark. He played a key role in the team’s 1996 Stanley Cup victory, with 12 points in 19 playoff games and 55 penalty minutes.

He returned to New Jersey in 1999 and added a fourth Stanley Cup in 2000, becoming one of the few players to win titles across three organizations. Lemieux later played for the Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars before making a brief comeback with the San Jose Sharks in 2008–09, returning to the NHL at age 43.

Lemieux also represented Canada on the international stage, winning gold at the 1985 World Junior Championship and contributing to Canada’s victory in the 1987 Canada Cup.

He retired from the NHL with 379 goals, 786 regular-season points and 158 points in 234 career playoff games. His son, Brendan, played 10 seasons in the NHL with Winnipeg, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Carolina.

The NHL Alumni Association said Lemieux was “loved by his wife and four children,” and the family is asking for privacy at this time.