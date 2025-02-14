SIU charges Toronto Police officer after civilian badly injured during summer arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

By Michael Talbot and John Marchesan

Posted February 14, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 2:42 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto Police officer with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that was captured on video by CityNews cameras last summer.

The video shows a group of undercover officers attempting to subdue an individual in an alleyway in the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street Lane at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2024.

As the officers continue to subdue the individual, a man walks up and puts his hand on one of the officers which is quickly swatted away. Two of the officers then identify themselves by producing their badges. That’s when a third undercover officer rushes in and forcibly pushes the man to the ground.

The man appears to hit his head on the concrete and is immediately surrounded by other passersby.

He was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Toronto Police Service told CityNews it informed the SIU about the incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, prompting an investigation that has now led to a charge.

On Friday, the SIU announced that Det.-Const. Christian Campoli is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Campoli is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on March 18, 2025, at 11 a.m.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” it said in a release.

The video did prompt reaction from other experts.

Last August, Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid told CityNews civilians should never involve themselves in police operations as it creates “unpredictability in a situation that is already tense and volatile.”

“Aside from this case, we can say that members of the public should never interfere with police operations, including physically engaging with officers. Officers do not know the motive or intent of the person interfering, nor do they know if they are armed, under the influence, etc.,” Reid said in a statement.

“We understand that watching someone get arrested can be upsetting; often there is a struggle. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary but are lawfully entitled to use the force that is required to render a situation safe for all involved, including themselves.”

Alok Mukherjee, the former chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, also weighed in, saying that based on what he saw in the video there are “serious reasons” to be concerned about the actions taken by the undercover officer.

“There are several officers there, but it’s the action of one that is the most disturbing and concerning,” he tells CityNews. “It constitutes an unprovoked violent assault. There’s no two ways about it in my mind.”

