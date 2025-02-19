NHL Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had CTE when he died 2 years ago, researchers confirm

Former NHLer Bobby Hull. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2025 10:30 am.

Bobby Hull, the Hall of Fame forward and two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, had chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died two years ago, his widow said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Researchers at Boston University’s CTE Center found that Hull had stage 2 CTE when he died in 2023. He was 84.

Hull struggled with short-term memory loss and impaired judgment over his final decade. He chose to donate his brain after seeing former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita decline late in his life.

“Seeing the pain and heartache suffered by his lifetime friend Stan Mikita’s family, Bobby felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE,” Deborah Hull, his wife of 39 years, said in a statement.

“He insisted on donating his brain, feeling as though it was his duty to help advance research on this agonizing disease.”

Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, Hull was one of the most prolific forwards in NHL history, scoring 610 times over 16 seasons with Chicago, Hartford and Winnipeg. He dazzled generations of Blackhawks fans with his shooting and skating skills and remains the franchise’s career leader with 604 goals. Hull also had 303 goals while playing for the Jets in the World Hockey Association for seven seasons.

“We are grateful to Bobby Hull and all of the NHL players and families who are helping us learn how to prevent, diagnose, and treat CTE,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center.

“We encourage retired players and their families to reach out for help and care if they are concerned about CTE, as we are learning how to effectively treat symptoms, especially in mid-life.”

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced in November it was forming an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand CTE and the damage that concussions can do to the brain.

In December, researchers at Boston University published a study of deceased male hockey players that showed 18 of the 19 NHL players examined — including Hull, Mikita, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert and Derek Boogaard — had CTE. It also found the odds of developing CTE increased by 34 per cent for each year of hockey played.

A degenerative brain disease, CTE has been identified in athletes and military combat veterans who sustained concussions or repeated blows to the head. It can be diagnosed only posthumously through an examination of the brain.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:44
Plane crash causes cancellations of hundred of flights

Many passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of the devastating delta airplane crash. Brandon Rowe is speaking with passengers who say communication has not been good.

18h ago

3:10
Passengers speak out about surviving upside-down plane crash at Pearson Airport

As the investigation continues into what caused a plane to flip and catch fire during a landing at Pearson Airport,  we are now hearing the harrowing details from passengers who survived the crash. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.

23h ago

7:14
Former U.S. military pilot reacts to Delta plane crash at Pearson airport

Investigations are underway into the crash landing of a Delta passenger plane at Pearson airport. With more on the moments leading to the crash, Faiza Amin speaks with pilot, and U.S. Colonel, J. Joseph.

23h ago

More Videos