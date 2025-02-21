High-speed rail line would generate billions in economic benefits: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a new high-speed rail network for the Toronto-Quebec City corridor in Montreal, on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 6:16 am.

MONTREAL — A new report finds that a high-speed rail link between Toronto and Quebec City could deliver billions of dollars in economic benefits.

The C.D. Howe Institute study says the promised line would generate between $15 billion and $27 billion in value for Canadians over six decades.

The authors say the biggest chunk of that sum — up to a third — would stem from user benefits, namely time savings and greater reliability than Via Rail’s spotty train service.

They say economic value would also accrue for those living in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor, with reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and road congestion as added bonuses.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved ahead with the next phase of a high-speed rail project, announcing its trains will travel up to 300 km/h on the emissions-free network.

Pledging $3.9 billion over six years, the government said the tracks will span about 1,000 kilometres with stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

Friday’s report examined the two options that Ottawa had asked bidders to consider: a high-speed rail line and a slower, high-frequency line, which the study found would yield less value.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

