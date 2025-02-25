Apple shareholders to consider scrapping diversity programs amid backlash

FILE - This is a display of iPhone 16s in an Apple Store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2025 1:01 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 8:09 am.

Apple shareholders on Tuesday are expected to reject an attempt to pressure the technology trendsetter into scrapping its corporate programs designed to diversify its workforce.

The proposal drafted by the National Center for Public Policy Research — a self-described conservative think tank — urges Apple to follow a litany of high-profile companies that have retreated from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives currently in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump.

It comes a month after the same group presented a similar proposal during Costco’s annual meeting, only to have it overwhelmingly rejected. A similar outcome is expected during Apple’s annual meeting despite the strident objections of critics.

Just as Costco does, Apple has steadfastly stood behind diversity and inclusion efforts that its management contends good business sense.

But the National Center for Public Policy Research’s proposal has attacked Apple’s diversity commitments for being out of line with recent court rulings and said the programs expose the Cupertino, California, company to an onslaught of potential lawsuits for alleged discrimination. The group estimated about 50,000 Apple employees could file cases against Apple without detailing how it arrived at that figure.

“It’s clear that DEI poses litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies, and therefore financial risks to their shareholders, and therefore further risks to companies for not abiding by their fiduciary duties,” the National Center for Public Policy Research says in its proposal.

The specter of potential legal trouble was magnified last week when Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a federal lawsuit against Target alleging the retailer’s recently scaled-back DEI program alienated many consumers and undercut sales to the detriment of shareholders.

In its rebuttal to the anti-DEI proposal, Apple said its program is an integral part of a culture that has helped elevate the company to its current market value of $3.7 trillion — greater than any other business in the world.

“We believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple’s success as making the best products in the world,” the company said in its statement against the proposal. “We seek to conduct business ethically, honestly, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”

In its last diversity and inclusion report issued in 2022, Apple disclosed nearly that three-fourths of its global workforce consisted of white and Asian employees. Nearly two-thirds of its employees at that juncture were men.

Other major technology companies for years have reported employing mostly white and Asian men, especially in high-paid engineering jobs — a tendency that spurred the industry to pursue what have been largely unsuccessful efforts to diversify.

Top Stories

Mild temperatures won't last: Bitter cold expected to end the month in Toronto, GTA

Don't get used to those above-seasonal February temperatures just yet, as a bitterly cold stretch is forecasted to cap off the month in southern Ontario. On Monday, temperatures at Toronto's Pearson...

1h ago

10 ridings to watch on election day in Ontario

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and while the polls have consistently had the Progressive Conservatives cruising to re-election, there are various ridings across the province in which the results...

49m ago

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

8h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

2h ago

