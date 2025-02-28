Loblaw to review price increase requests faster due to potential tariffs

Loblaw is reviewing price increase requests from suppliers faster than normal because of the impact of potential tariffs on costs.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the grocer normally reviews proposed increases within 12 weeks, but has shortened that timeline to six weeks to better help suppliers navigate the effects of tariffs.

The U.S. is set to levy tariffs next week on imports from Canada and Ottawa has said it will retaliate, a move that will make many goods coming from the U.S. more expensive.

That means many items at the grocery store, in particular the fresh produce Canada relies on in the winter, could go up in price.

Thomas says Loblaw will do everything it can to reduce the impact of tariffs on customers.

Loblaw is also looking to boost its supply of Canadian-made products and is making it easier for customers to find domestically made products in-store.