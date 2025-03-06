Ottawa announces locations for first three Arctic military hubs

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, right, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, speak with reporters at a media roundtable in Iqaluit on May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 9:13 am.

The federal government says Iqaluit, Inuvik and Yellowknife will be the sites for three planned northern operational support hubs.

Defence Minister Bill Blair is in Nunavut’s capital this morning to make the announcement.

The hubs are the cornerstone of the federal government’s Arctic security strategy, which committed more than $2 billion over 20 years to establishing the hubs to increase the military’s presence in the region.

While operational support hubs are not military bases, the Department of National Defence says they support military operations through communications and transport infrastructure and by providing secure storage for supplies.

Canada currently has operational support hubs in four locations around the world: Germany, Kuwait, Jamaica and Senegal.

The announcement is sure to be welcome news for Iqalummiut, as the military is promising improved infrastructure in the city to operate the hub — including better communications, water and power facilities.

Northern premiers have been lobbying Ottawa to tie infrastructure upgrades to military spending, both as a means of nation-building and to help push Canada toward its NATO spending target of two per cent of national GDP.

While plans for the hubs were announced nearly a year ago, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently committed to building a military base in Iqaluit if he wins the next election.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shots over the bow: Why provinces are using liquor leverage in trade war with U.S.

VANCOUVER — The dozens of Kentucky bourbons listed on the BC Liquor Stores website range from a two-ounce bottle of Maker's Mark, priced at $5.29, to a $2,400 bottle of Woodford Reserve, aged in cognac...

1h ago

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

3h ago

Video shows multiple arson suspects set vehicles ablaze in Markham, 13 cars damaged

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects behind an arson case in Markham, where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire last weekend. On March 3, shortly before noon, police...

1h ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

4h ago

Top Stories

Shots over the bow: Why provinces are using liquor leverage in trade war with U.S.

VANCOUVER — The dozens of Kentucky bourbons listed on the BC Liquor Stores website range from a two-ounce bottle of Maker's Mark, priced at $5.29, to a $2,400 bottle of Woodford Reserve, aged in cognac...

1h ago

Icy conditions expected in Toronto, GTA as temperatures drop following heavy rain

The morning commute in Toronto and the GTA is expected to be impacted by icy conditions due to a sudden drop in temperatures following periods of heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

3h ago

Video shows multiple arson suspects set vehicles ablaze in Markham, 13 cars damaged

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects behind an arson case in Markham, where more than a dozen vehicles were damaged in a fire last weekend. On March 3, shortly before noon, police...

1h ago

Police treating 3-alarm fire in Yorkville as suspicious, investigation ongoing

Toronto police say an investigation has been launched following a suspicious fire that spread to six connecting townhomes in Yorkville, resulting in millions of dollars in damage. First responders were...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

17h ago

3:00
'I just want my money': Customers of a former Aurora drum store want answers and refunds

An Aurora drum store abruptly closed leaving several of its customers from around the globe demanding answers. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

1:53
Trump doubles down on tariffs in address to Congress

U.S. president Donald Trump delivered his addresses to Congress, vowing repercussions to countries that impose counter tariffs, as a trade war with Canada erupts. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.
2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos