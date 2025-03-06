The Big Story

Fact-checking tariffs and examining the fallout

A Canadian and an American flag fly outside a hotel in Ottawa on Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 6, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 7:41 am.

The word of the week: tariffs.

In what’s been a confusing back and forth whether or not the tariffs against Canadian goods were on, we learned there was a last-minute reprieve on tariffs in the auto sector.

The issue has been in the news headlines for months, and now that it’s here, what is the fallout?

An expert says this situation is definitely unusual – and it’s not over yet. In today’s The Big Story podcast, host Kris McCusker speaks to Joy Nott, Partner, Trade and Customs Practice at KPMG Canada.

