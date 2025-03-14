Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of rain and strong winds

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and southern Ontario ahead of a wet and windy weekend.

Environment Canada says rain and strong winds are possible on Sunday, with accumulations of up to 25 mm in some areas and wind gusts topping 80 km/h.

“If you are under this region, you’re looking at very strong winds and also some locally heavy rainfall, also the risk of thunderstorms throughout this weekend,” explained CityNews meteorologist Jesse Uppal.

“The next chance of seeing some active weather rolls in early Saturday afternoon, but this is not the bulk of this system. The bulk of this system moves in Saturday overnight with the risk of thunderstorms early Sunday morning.”

While temperatures have been mild of late, the national weather service warns the ground is still frozen and its ability to absorb the rainfall is limited, which could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roadways.

Despite what will be a typical spring-like weekend with temperatures in the high teens, cooler temperatures are expected to move in as the storm passes through Sunday night.

“By Monday morning, we’re below that freezing mark,” says Uppal.