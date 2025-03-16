Serial home invasion suspect arrested after leaving threatening notes, police say

Police have released an image of 30-year-old Eian Dickson. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 16, 2025 11:54 am.

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of menacing home invasions that were reported in the Riverdale area earlier this month.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Eian Dickson forced his way into a home near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East in the early hours of March 4. 

Once inside, he allegedly produced a knife and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing the area empty-handed.

Investigators believe Dickson is responsible for at least three similar incidents in the same neighbourhood.

On March 11, police say the same suspect attended a residence in the Riverdale area and damaged an exterior security camera. He then attempted to gain access to another home by forcing the door open. 

Police say he was able to make off with an unspecified quantity of jewellery.

A couple of days later, Dickson allegedly forced his way into two more residences and left threatening notes at each location.

On March 13, he was arrested after police executed a search warrant. Authorities say they recovered multiple items of “evidentiary value” to the investigation.

Dickson faces six charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, mischief, breaking and entering, three counts of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 13, 2025.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

