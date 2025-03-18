Golf stars join Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

Actor/comedians Chris Rock, left, and Adam Sandler, second from left, take in an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in New York. (Heather Khalifa/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted March 18, 2025 11:17 am.

Happy Gilmore is back and he’ll be competing against some of the biggest stars in golf.

The trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released by Netflix on Tuesday, featuring Adam Sandler once again in the title role as a failed hockey player who finds success on the PGA Tour.

The trailer features appearances from pro golfers Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly, who tells Gilmore to “grip it and rip it.”

Netflix had previously announced that other top golfers, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, will also appear in the film.

You can watch the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 below. The film debuts on Netflix in July.

