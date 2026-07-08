Man, 28, charged with murder in Scarborough double shooting

Toronto police investigate after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a vehicle in a plaza on Victoria Park Avenue just south of Sheppard Avenue. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 8, 2026 4:42 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2026 4:56 pm.

A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a double shooting in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man.

Toronto police responded to a shooting at Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 around 3:15 p.m. on July 6. When they arrived at the scene, they located the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Levon Byers of Toronto.

Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m., a man was located suffering from gunshot wounds outside a vehicle several blocks north at a plaza on Victoria Park Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized. Police say a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Hakim El Mozazi, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder as well as four other firearms-related offences.

Toronto police tell CityNews the two men were responsible for shooting each other, and there are no other suspects.

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