Man, 28, charged with murder in Scarborough double shooting

A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a double shooting in Scarborough that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man.

Toronto police responded to a shooting at Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 around 3:15 p.m. on July 6. When they arrived at the scene, they located the body of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Levon Byers of Toronto.

Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m., a man was located suffering from gunshot wounds outside a vehicle several blocks north at a plaza on Victoria Park Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized. Police say a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Hakim El Mozazi, 28, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder as well as four other firearms-related offences.

Toronto police tell CityNews the two men were responsible for shooting each other, and there are no other suspects.