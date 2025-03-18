‘Heartbreaking:’ Oshawa family mourning loss of mother, 2 daughters in fire

An Oshawa man is struggling to pick up the pieces after his life was destroyed just days ago when a fire tore through his home, killing his wife and children.

Josef Bresca’s wife 46-year-old Vivian, nine-year-old Alette, 12-year-old Sigalli and their family dog all died of their injuries when a fire broke out in their home early last Wednesday.

Vivian and Alette died after being taken to hospital while Sigalli passed away from her injuries on Monday.

Bresca, 56, suffered severe burns and only recently came out of a coma, but is expected to survive.

His brother Daniel who also lives in Oshawa has been by Joseph’s bedside since the tragic fire and said their family members are working to stay strong for Joseph who must now deal with this unimaginable pain. “To wake up one day and have everything you love … Everything you had gone,” shared Daniel.

Daniel tells CityNews Joseph woke up to the fire on the morning of March 12.

“He looked up at the ceiling and it was full of fire, the whole ceiling was on fire. The house was full of smoke. He tried running upstairs. And that’s how he burnt his left arm and his back,” explained Daniel.

He is heartbroken for his brother, who Daniel describes as a devoted family man, that while working around the clock will still drive his girls from school and back.

Joseph is out of a coma but remains in hospital and is now left to cope with physical and emotional scars.

“Beautiful kids, gentle. His wife was a gentle soul too. Looks like a fairy tale, you know,” shared Daniel.

A memorial continues to grow outside the now gutted home on McGrigor Street. “It’s heartbreaking those little girls too … They were the daughters I never had,” added Daniel.

Daniel is now looking at how to best support his younger brother. “He has nothing. It’s all burnt. He doesn’t have socks or shoes. I bought him some.”

There is currently GoFundMe set up with the goal of raising $50,000. The funds will go towards funeral arrangements for Joseph’s wife and two young girls, as well as helping him rebuild from this horrible tragedy.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.