Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

A Tesla logo is shown on this vehicle. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 11:44 am.

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and Mohawk Road East for a report of damage to some of the vehicles in the store’s inventory.

Officers responded and found that more than 80 Tesla vehicles parked outdoors had been damaged, suffering deep scratches, punctured tires, and other forms of vandalism, police said.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and asking the public for assistance with the investigation.

Related:

In recent weeks, incidents of vandalism against Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have surged across the United States and internationally. This appears to be primarily motivated by political opposition to Elon Musk’s recent governmental role with the Trump administration.

About two dozen protesters gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Surrey, B.C., last weekend, the day after a similar protest in Vancouver, holding signs with messages including “elbows up,” “Elon be-gone,” and “democracy dies in apathy.”

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman last month in connection with attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray-painted on a building.

Tesla stock doubled in value in the weeks after Trump’s election but has since shed all those gains.

With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead near Queen's Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead near Queen's Park on Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to 6 Queen's Park Crescent East near Grosvenor Street just before 8:30 a.m....

5m ago

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

14m ago

Ontario sees another sharp increase in measles cases

There's been another sharp increase in Ontario measles cases as the province begins to release weekly reports on the infectious disease.  Public Health Ontario is reporting 470 measles cases since...

1h ago

'Didn't have my glasses on': 81-year-old Order of Canada officer wins $25M Lotto Max jackpot

An 81-year-old officer of the Order of Canada, who advocated several notable causes, is celebrating his $25 million Lotto Max win with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The OLG said...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Ford government cabinet remains same size and largely untouched

Premier Doug Ford named his new cabinet with many familiar faces handling key portfolios. Among the shuffling that did take place, housing and education will have new ministers at the helm. Mark McAllister provides the details.

19h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

19h ago

1:47
Few changes in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been officially sworn in alongside his new cabinet, with many familiar faces returning.

21h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.
0:34
Luxury car dealership fire put out quickly, police investigating as an arson

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire said crews were met with smoke coming from both sides of the car dealership, but the flames were quickly contained. No injuries were reported.
More Videos