Just hours left before PM Mark Carney is expected to trigger a federal election

<p>NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Ottawa on January 22, 2025, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on March 14, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 7:13 am.

OTTAWA — With just hours left to go before a widely expected election call, the main political parties are gearing up as their leaders pitch themselves as the best people to lead Canada through a trade war with the U.S.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon tomorrow to dissolve Parliament and call for an election, with a vote to take place at the end of April or early May.

That election call means the House of Commons won’t return to work Monday as scheduled.

The election comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten Canada’s sovereignty and pursues a trade war by levying steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

Canada has fought back with retaliatory tariffs and the ballot question is certain to be which party, and party leader, is best equipped to confront Trump’s aggressive trade agenda.

Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister, his replacement by Carney and Trump’s return to the White House have upended the Canadian political scene — largely eliminating the substantial polling lead the Conservatives enjoyed and compelling Carney, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to adjust their messaging.

