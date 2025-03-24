CityNews-Leger poll shows strong support for Carney-led Liberal party among Torontonians

The snap federal election is already sparking strong reactions in Toronto. Some see it as a necessary move, while others think it may be too early to head to the polls. Catalina Gillies reports.

By John Marchesan

Posted March 24, 2025 5:04 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 5:20 am.

Torontonians strongly favour a Liberal government under Mark Carney, according to a CityNews-Leger poll.

That is likely not good news for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as experts say Toronto ridings will be crucial for any path to victory for both the Liberals and Conservatives in this election.

While the national poll shows the race between the Liberals and Conservatives to be a dead heat, the poll showed that half of Torontonians asked said they would cast their vote for the Liberals while the Conservatives would garner just 31 per cent support with the NDP even further back at 14 per cent.

A similar number also believe the Mark Carney-led Liberals would be the best party for their city, with the Conservatives actually losing some support to the People’s Party of Canada led by Maxime Bernier.

“Because Toronto is the largest urban area in the country, the 905 – the way that area swings if it’s predominantly Liberal, you get a Liberal federal government. If it’s predominantly Conservative, you get a Conservative federal government,” says Nelson Wiseman, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Toronto.

The perception that the Liberals would be the best party for Toronto remains consistent across all demographic groups where they enjoy strong support among women (52 per cent) and more than 50 per cent in those aged 33 to 54 and 55-plus. The Conservatives’ strongest showing is with men, but even there, the gap is 11 points to the Liberals.

Carney is the choice of 47 per cent of Torontonians for Prime Minister, an almost 2-to-1 gap over Poilievre. The strongest support for the Conservative leader is among men (35 per cent) and while more than half of women favour Carney, 27 per cent said they still hadn’t made up their mind.

The national poll found that among Canadians the relationship with the United States and Donald Trump’s tariff threat is uppermost in their minds. While 4 in 10 see Carney and the Liberals as best equipped to handle that fragile relationship, 6 in 10 Ontarians say Premier Doug Ford is doing enough or more than enough when it comes to managing the province’s relationship with the U.S.

Ford, who recently ran a provincial campaign solely on the premise that he would be the best one to deal with Trump and his constant tariff threat, easily outranked fellow premiers David Eby of B.C. (40 per cent) and Alberta’s Danielle Smith (36 per cent) in this regard.

Alongside Trump’s tariffs and Canada’s tensions with the U.S., experts say there are a few key issues party leaders must keep in mind to win over Toronto voters.

“Talking about issues, like the housing crisis, affordability crisis – the Liberals are talking about doing a high-speed rail – those sorts of things could have more of an impact at the local level,” said Lori Turnball, a political analyst and Professor in the Faculty of Management at Dalhousie University.

Despite having just gone through a provincial campaign in which 45 per cent of the electorate turned out to cast a ballot, Wiseman doesn’t believe there will be election fatigue when it comes to the federal vote.

“In this election, I expect voter turnout is going to be much closer to 60 per cent, maybe even above 60, maybe 65. But it won’t be below 55,” he says. “Ontarians are more oriented to federal politics than they are to provincial politics.”

The online poll was conducted between March 10 and March 13 among 201 respondents, which were weighted according to age, gender, region and education to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population. A probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 6.91 per cent.

With files from Catalina Gillies

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old boy shot by police officer in North York, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by a Toronto police constable in North York on Sunday afternoon. According to the Special Investigations...

5m ago

Federal party leaders enter first full day on campaign trail in five-week election

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney will try to inject some Canadian symbolism and pride to his election campaign today with a stop in Gander, Nfld. The town in northeastern Newfoundland famously fed...

17m ago

Charges laid after hijab-wearing woman was attacked in Ajax library: police

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated. According to Durham police, a woman was...

7m ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

TORONTO — Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to...

16m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old boy shot by police officer in North York, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by a Toronto police constable in North York on Sunday afternoon. According to the Special Investigations...

5m ago

Federal party leaders enter first full day on campaign trail in five-week election

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney will try to inject some Canadian symbolism and pride to his election campaign today with a stop in Gander, Nfld. The town in northeastern Newfoundland famously fed...

17m ago

Charges laid after hijab-wearing woman was attacked in Ajax library: police

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated. According to Durham police, a woman was...

7m ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

TORONTO — Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:29
Minor snowfall coming to parts of the GTA

Some areas of the GTA are expecting minor snowfall. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

8h ago

2:59
Body-worn cameras coming to Ontario retail

As Loblaws prepares to expand a pilot of the technology into Ontario, one retail analyst warns retailers are being forced to get creative as serious crime persists. David Zura explains.

10h ago

5:10
Mark Carney calls snap federal election

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28. Mark Carney is asking for a strong mandate to deal with Donald Trump. Pierre Poilievre went after the Liberals' track record over the past decade, and Jagmeet Singh attacked Carney's resume as a banker.

7h ago

3:16
CityNews Leger poll finds two-horse race ahead in federal election

Could we have a two-horse race in the federal election? Afua speaks with a Leger pollster about a new CityNews poll looking at who Canadians would pick to be their next Prime Minister.

11h ago

4:34
Canadians heading to the polls April 28

The federal election campaign kicked off Sunday as Liberal Leader Mark Carney triggered a snap election for April 28. Faiza Amin and Glen McGregor set the stage for the 36-day campaign.

3h ago

More Videos