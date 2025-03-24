Man killed in Markham hit and run: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision killed one person and injured livestock in Huron County on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 24, 2025 10:24 am.

A 53-year-old man is dead, and authorities are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said officers were notified of a man lying in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 407 near McCowan Road at around 6 a.m.

Sgt. Schmidt said the man was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We do believe he was struck by a vehicle in that area,” he said.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public with information to contact the OPP. There is no vehicle description at this time.

“If you are that driver, please come forward,” said Sgt. Schmidt. “We need to find out what happened and what took place.”

That section of the highway was closed but has since reopened.

Top Stories

Toronto police ID boy, 16, shot and killed at Harbourfront condo, arrest made

Toronto police have identified a 16-year-old male who was fatally shot at a Harbourfront condominium over the weekend. Officers were called to 12 York Street, in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard...

updated

9m ago

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming to wrap up...

2h ago

CityNews-Leger poll shows strong support for Carney-led Liberal party among Torontonians

Torontonians strongly favour a Liberal government under Mark Carney, according to a CityNews-Leger poll. That is likely not good news for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as experts say Toronto...

5h ago

Federal party leaders enter first full day on campaign trail in five-week election

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising a middle-class tax cut, following a Liberal pledge that involves a lower reduction to the same tax rate. Poilievre says he would drop lower the lowest...

47m ago

