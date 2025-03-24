Man killed in Markham hit and run: OPP

A 53-year-old man is dead, and authorities are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run in Markham on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said officers were notified of a man lying in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 407 near McCowan Road at around 6 a.m.

Sgt. Schmidt said the man was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We do believe he was struck by a vehicle in that area,” he said.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public with information to contact the OPP. There is no vehicle description at this time.

“If you are that driver, please come forward,” said Sgt. Schmidt. “We need to find out what happened and what took place.”

That section of the highway was closed but has since reopened.