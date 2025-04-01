Inmate dies days after assault at Toronto South Detention Centre, charges to be upgraded

Homicide victim Mangok Akol, 27, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 1, 2025 2:55 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 4:23 pm.

Toronto police say a man who was assaulted while serving time at Toronto South Detention Centre has died in hospital.

Officers were called to the facility at 60 Horner Ave. in Etobicoke on Monday, March 24, 2025 at around 6:03 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say an inmate was assaulted by another inmate.

“The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he remained in critical condition,” police said.

Three days later, on March 27, the victim died in hospital.

He has since been identified as Mangok Akol, 27, of Toronto.

Andre Ford, 32, of Toronto, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Police say those charges will be upgraded to second-degree murder following the victim’s death.

Akol is the city’s eighth homicide victim of the year.

