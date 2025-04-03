Bill 40: Court of Appeal sides with English boards over Quebec government reforms

Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a lower-court ruling that found a provincial law abolishing school boards violated English-language minority education rights. An outside view of the Quebec Court of Appeal as it celebrates its 175th anniversary in Montreal, Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 3:49 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 4:19 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s Court of Appeal has upheld a lower-court ruling that found a provincial law abolishing school boards violated English-language minority education rights.

The Quebec English School Boards Association called today’s decision a recognition of the anglophone community’s constitutional right to manage and control its institutions.

It expressed hope that the province would not seek to appeal the “crystal-clear decision” to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Quebec Superior Court ruled in 2023 that the province’s school board law infringed linguistic minority education rights, guaranteed in Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The law, which was adopted in February 2020, replaced French school boards with so-called service centres, but measures affecting English school boards were stayed pending the outcome of the court challenge.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville declined to comment, with a spokesman saying his office is studying the ruling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

36m ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

16m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers in the...

48m ago

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

36m ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

16m ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers in the...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:16
Canadian and US mayors warn a trade disruption will cost thousands of jobs

Mayors representing cities around the Great Lakes region stress that trade is interconnected across the border, and a prolonged dispute will cost jobs. The mayor of Chicago says 11-thousand jobs in his region alone could be impacted.

23h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

23h ago

More Videos