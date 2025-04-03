Trump moves to fire several national security officials over concerns they’re not loyal: AP sources

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2025 11:33 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 12:45 pm.

President Donald Trump has moved to fire several senior White House National Security Council officials taking action soon after he was urged by far-right activist Laura Loomer to purge staffers she deemed insufficiently committed to his Make America Great Again agenda, several people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Loomer presented her research to Trump in an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, making her case for the firings, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters. Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Serio Gor, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office, took part in the meeting, the people said.

NSC spokesman Brian Hughes declined to comment on the meeting or the firings, insisting that the White House does not discuss personnel matters.

Loomer, who has promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories, was a frequent presence on the campaign trail during Trump’s 2024 successful White House run. More recently, she’s been speaking out on social media about some members of Trump’s national security team that she insists can’t be trusted.

“It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings,” Loomer said in a posting on X. “I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security.”

The move by Trump to push out staff comes at a moment when his national security adviser Mike Waltz is fighting back criticism over using the publicly available encrypted Signal app to discuss planning for the sensitive March 15 military operation targeting Houthi militants in Yemen.

A journalist, The Atlantic magazine’s Jeffrey Goldberg, was mistakenly added to the chain and revealed that Trump’s team used it to discuss precise timing of the operation, aircraft used to carry out the strikes and more.

Waltz has taken responsibility for building the text chain, but has said he does not know how Goldberg ended up being included.

This story has been corrected to show the surname of The Atlantic journalist is Goldberg, not Rosenberg.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States. Carney says the tariffs will hit all...

breaking

16m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford concerned about auto tariff impact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province's auto sector. While...

1h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States. Carney says the tariffs will hit all...

breaking

16m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford concerned about auto tariff impact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province's auto sector. While...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

16h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

18h ago

2:40
Canada, U.S. mayors tackle tariff issues

U.S. tariffs are being felt at our border crossings, auto plants, and even on city streets. As Alan Carter reports, Canada and U-S mayors are meeting to discuss the economic impacts of the levies.

20h ago

0:33
Red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

A beloved staple in the south end of the city is no more. The red canoe at Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire.

23h ago

More Videos