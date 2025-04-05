2 women, 1 man sent to hospital after a collision in East York

Toronto Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 5, 2025 9:49 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2025 9:57 pm.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in East York that sent three people to a hospital Saturday evening.

Paramedics were called to the area of Queensdale Avenue and Coxwell Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser.

Two women and one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

Man in custody after barricading himself in Parliament Hill building

Ottawa police say a man who "gained unauthorized access" to Parliament Hill's East Block on Saturday afternoon is in custody after he barricaded himself inside the building for more than six hours. Police...

updated

9m ago

Toronto Public Health warns of potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall

Toronto health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure at Woodbine Mall in Rexdale. Officials say anyone who visited the Fantasy Fair located in the mall on Sunday, March...

4h ago

Canadian scientist wins Breakthrough Prize for discovery of hormone used in Ozempic, Mounjaro

A Canadian researcher has won a 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for discovering the GLP-1 hormone used in diabetes and obesity medications...

2h ago

Woman facing stunt driving charges after caught going 165 km/h in Brampton

A 24-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing several charges after she was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a public street in Brampton. Peel police said the driver was pulled...

8h ago

