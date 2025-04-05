2 women, 1 man sent to hospital after a collision in East York
Posted April 5, 2025 9:49 pm.
Last Updated April 5, 2025 9:57 pm.
Emergency crews responded to a collision in East York that sent three people to a hospital Saturday evening.
Paramedics were called to the area of Queensdale Avenue and Coxwell Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser.
Two women and one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
No other details were released.