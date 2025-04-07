3 suspects attempted to carjack a Ferrari in Richmond Hill, police say

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 7, 2025 2:08 pm.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed an attempted carjacking in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Officers from the York Regional Police service were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Canyon Hill Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the victims were sitting in a rented Ferrari SF90 outside a residence, when a black sport utility vehicle pulled up.

Three male suspects allegedly jumped out of the black vehicle and threatened the victims at gunpoint.

“Their valuables were stolen, including keys for a BMW and a Porsche,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “The suspects attempted to steal the Ferrari, but were unsuccessful as they could not locate its keys.”

The three men then fled the area after one of the victim managed to contact police. 

“No vehicles were stolen and there were no injuries,” officers said.

Investigators continue searching for the three suspects, who are described as Black men and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.

