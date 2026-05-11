Teen charged with murder in Oshawa homicide investigation

Durham Regional Police Service investigates a homicide in Oshawa on May 9, 2026. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 11, 2026 4:25 pm.

A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an Oshawa homicide investigation.

Police were called to a Tim Horton’s location at 2700 Simcoe Street North just after 8 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an armed person.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from “traumatic injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two groups of men engaged in a physical altercation outside the coffee shop.

“During that altercation, the victim suffered fatal injuries,” police said in a statement issued Sunday. “The suspect and several other males fled on foot south and east of the Tim Horton’s.”

“An extensive search, with the assistance of Air1 and the DRPS K9 Unit, was conducted; however, the suspects were not located,” police added.

That was until Monday, when a 16-year-old boy from Brampton turned himself in to authorities. He is being held for a bail hearing.

Investigations believe this is an isolated incident. It is Durham Region’s third homicide of the year.

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