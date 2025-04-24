Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leaf Square hosting Game 4 tailgate party

Maple Leaf Square will be filled to the brim for Game 4 action on Saturday night and the Hot Docs festival is back. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO Transit service adjustment.

Maple Leafs playoff action

The Maple Leafs will be playing the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 on Saturday night and while the game won’t be happening in Toronto, there are lots of places to catch the game surrounded by fans.

Currently, Toronto is up 2-0 in the Battle of Ontario series that is set to shift back to Ottawa on Thursday.

The Leafs will be hosting a tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square at Scotiabank Arena with the game being played on the big screen outside.

Free passes will be available at 1 p.m. the day before each game and are available only on the Toronto Maple Leafs mobile app. Each person is limited to two passes.

Earth Day at Downsview Park

While Earth Day was officially earlier this week, Downsview Park is keeping the celebration of our planet and the environment going this Sunday at the Play Zone.

There will be hands-on activities, opportunities to learn about ways to reduce your environmental footprint from the education staff, connect with like-minded individuals and more.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Tickets are free but you must register if you want to take part in tree planting.

Annual Khalsa Day Toronto Celebration

The Khalsa Day parade is back this year, the third largest parade in Canada. The celebration of the Sikh New Year is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators on Sunday.

The annual parade takes place along Lakeshore Boulevard, starting from the Canadian National Exhibition grounds at 1 p.m. and traveling east to Toronto City Hall, finishing at 3:30 p.m.

There will be snacks available at both the start and finish line of the parade.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council, who put on the parade, encourage people from all background and religions to come out and celebrate.

Hot Docs Festival

After a tumultuous year, the Hot Docs Festival is back with its 32nd edition, with 113 documentaries from 47 countries being shown in two Toronto cinemas, showcasing and supporting the work of Canadian and international documentary filmmakers and to promote excellence in documentary production.

Hot Docs will also feature an Industry Conference and Market for documentary practitioners and industry representatives, starting on April 28.

A full lineup of films and showtimes can be found on their website.

It runs from April 24 to May 4.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC service update

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, due to planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, April 28, at 6 a.m.

GO Transit service update

On April 26 and 27, there will be no GO train service on the Barrie Line. GO buses will replace train service at all stations on the Barrie Line except Downsview GO and Union Station.

Road closures in Toronto

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, January 12 until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, December 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Until Sunday, May 18, rolling lane closures will be in effect on Lake Shore Boulevard West between New Brunswick Avenue and Strachan Avenue for road restoration following the completion of underground Toronto Hydro work earlier this year.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.