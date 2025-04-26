Man sent to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Harbord Village

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Harbord Village. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 26, 2025 1:47 pm.

Emergency crews were called to the Harbord Village neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Authorities say the incident happened at approximately 12:18 p.m., near Major Street and Harbord Street, west of Spadina Avenue.

One adult male was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Photos from the scene show a downed utility pole lying on top of a black Mercedes on the north side of Harbord Street.

Toronto Fire Services attended the scene to help remove debris.

No other details were released. 

Top Stories

Canada's Indigenous leaders on losing Pope Francis: ‘An ally and a friend’

Indigenous leaders in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis say they hope the Vatican continues to promote the reconciliation efforts he championed during his papacy. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says the pontiff's...

28m ago

Pedestrian in his 70s pronounced dead after a collision in Vaughan

A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Vaughan early Saturday morning. York Regional Police say the man was crossing the street at Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road when he...

21m ago

Ontario financial advisor charged in $1.8M fraud investigation

ORILLIA — Police in central Ontario have laid a dozen charges against a financial advisor who is alleged to have stolen more than $1.8 million from clients. The Ontario Provincial Police says the local...

5h ago

Man accused of impaired driving after crashing into construction barrier, striking 4 parked cars: police

A man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through a construction barrier, striking at least four parked cars, according to police. Officers say the incident happened...

2h ago

