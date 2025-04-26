Man sent to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Harbord Village

Emergency crews were called to the Harbord Village neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Authorities say the incident happened at approximately 12:18 p.m., near Major Street and Harbord Street, west of Spadina Avenue.

One adult male was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Photos from the scene show a downed utility pole lying on top of a black Mercedes on the north side of Harbord Street.

Toronto Fire Services attended the scene to help remove debris.

No other details were released.