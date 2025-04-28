Death of prisoner at Windsor’s South West Detention Centre prompts coroner’s inquest

An inquest will be held into the 2019 death of a man who died while in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

On Monday, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the regional supervising coroner in London, said her west region office will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Joseph Gratton.

According to Jason Stroud, president of OPSEU Local 135, which represents the jail’s employees, Gratton, who went by “Joe,” was one of five men who overdosed at the maximum security facility within a 16-day period back in October 2019.

In the weeks that followed his death, more than two dozen people gathered in front of the South West Detention Centre on 8th Concession Road to raise awareness of overdoses happening in jails with signs that said “Justice for Joe.”

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act whenever a person dies in custody.

Officials say a jury will examine the events leading up to Gratton’s death and may make recommendations aimed at preventing further harm.

Details regarding the date and location of the inquest are expected at a later date.