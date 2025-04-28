Man wanted in connection with Markham fraud investigation

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Markham.

According to investigators, random packages were delivered to a victim’s residence in the Riverwalk Drive and Oakborough Drive area on March 6.

The packages were addressed to the victim, but with “slightly altered personal information,” YRP said in a news release issued Monday. “As the package arrived, a male suspect rang the victim’s doorbell and told the victim that his sister’s package was delivered there accidentally.”

The resident was unconvinced and threatened to call the police. The suspect then fled the area.

A short while later, the victim checked their credit card statements and noticed transactions for high-end clothing items that they did not order and reported the incident to the police.

The next day, the same suspect allegedly returned to the home attempting to retrieve the fraud-suspected packages.

The victim again confronted the suspect, who later fled in a black sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Then, on March 31, a second victim in the Berczy Village neighbourhood, near Joseph Glover Avenue and Sharon Lee Drive, reported a similar incident.

Investigators say security cameras in the area show the same male suspect exiting the driver’s side of a white Mercedes-Benz and walking to retrieve the packages from the victim’s door.

“A dark grey Range Rover was seen driving in tandem with the Mercedes-Benz,” police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian male between 20 to 25 years old. He is approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build and was last seen wearing glasses, a dark bomber jacket and dark pants.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.