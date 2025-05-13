Is plastic rain the new acid rain?

You can’t always see it but plastic is everywhere.

So much so that it’s now in our rain and it’s there because of humans.

It’s almost as worrisome as acid rain was in the 1970s – an issue that is no longer a major concern.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Benji Jones, environmental correspondent at Vox in New York, about how pervasive plastic has become – and what you can do to mitigate your exposure.