Is plastic rain the new acid rain?

Microplastic debris that washed up at Depoe Bay, Ore., beach is seen Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Selsky

By Analysis by the Big Story podcast

Posted May 13, 2025 7:44 am.

You can’t always see it but plastic is everywhere.

So much so that it’s now in our rain and it’s there because of humans.

It’s almost as worrisome as acid rain was in the 1970s – an issue that is no longer a major concern.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Benji Jones, environmental correspondent at Vox in New York, about how pervasive plastic has become – and what you can do to mitigate your exposure.

TTC bus crash suspect facing new charges in Mississauga-Brampton home invasions: police

A man allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a serious collision with a TTC bus in November is facing new charges for his role in a violent home invasion spree across Mississauga...

3m ago

Fire rips through 3 downtown Toronto homes, injures firefighter and collapses roof

Officials say a late-night fire spread to as many as three homes in Toronto's downtown core on Monday night, resulting in one roof collapsing and a firefighter needing medical treatment. Emergency services...

54m ago

From handheld x-ray machines to drive-thru scanners: How the CBSA is guarding the border with new tech

Most guns used in crimes are coming from the U.S., illegally sourced and smuggled over the border, primarily via land. Recent statistics from Toronto Police Services and Peel Regional Police show that...

18m ago

Honda Canada puts $15-billion electric vehicle project on hold

Honda Canada says it is halting plans for a $15 billion electric vehicle project for two years. A company spokesperson told Reuters that the decision was made largely due to a slowdown in market demand. The...

38m ago

Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

