ONxpress private consortium, Metrolinx end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

Metrolinx and ONxpress Transportation Partners, the private-sector consortium responsible for operating and maintaining the GO Transit system for the next quarter century, are ending a deal that was set to begin this year.

Posts began circulating on social media on Friday that suggested layoffs involving ONxpress staff were occurring.

Employment law firm Samfiru Tumarkin LLP posted a page on Friday specifically dedicated to the consortium’s employees, saying “several affected workers” contacted lawyers seeking reviews of severance agreements. CityNews contacted the firm later in the day to ask about the inquiries received, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.

An operations arm of ONxpress was supposed to begin a 25-year deal on Jan. 1. It was centred on employing the operators and staff needed to run and maintain GO Transit and UP Express trains, timetable planning and train control on the network owned by Metrolinx, and maintaining all the related infrastructure.

As of Saturday, it wasn’t immediately clear how many ONxpress workers were impacted and what’s next for the consortium. CityNews contacted ONxpress late Friday to ask for information about the matter, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

In a brief statement to CityNews, Metrolinx said it is “committed to providing a safe, reliable transit service” to the more than 120,000 daily GO Transit and UP Express riders.

“While both teams worked closely toward this goal, the parties are working on an amicable settlement to end the partnership,” the statement said.

“Alstom will maintain its role supporting the operations and maintenance of GO Transit and UP Express, to continue delivering best-in-class service that Ontarians have come to expect.”

Alstom was set to stop operating GO Transit and UP Express trains at the end of 2024, but that never happened. The company continues to employ operations and maintenance staff, but it’s unclear how long Alstom will continue to provide the services to Metrolinx.

Up until Friday, there was no public indication that the multi-billion-dollar project was in jeopardy. There were no statements posted on the Metrolinx website, and the Metrolinx board of directors, which regularly receives reports on large projects and initiatives, hasn’t held a public meeting since late November. They last met days before the organization’s president and CEO, Phil Verster, announced his sudden resignation. They aren’t set to have another public meeting until the end of June.

It’s also not clear exactly how much has been spent by both parties on getting ready for the operations contract, or how much it will cost to end the deal.

There were no immediate indications that long-term plans for infrastructure expansion and electrification would be affected.

In 2022, CityNews reported on how ONxpress was awarded a $1.6-billion contract to begin the initial development phase of a massive GO Transit overhaul that would see key train lines electrified. The consortium was responsible for designing key things like signalling, system and Hydro One power upgrades, and construction to separate certain rail-road crossings.

But there were continued references to operating the network over and above the building of new infrastructure. Billed by Infrastructure Ontario as the largest project in the expansion of GO Transit rail, officials spoke in glowing terms about the project and the consortium

“Unprecedented in its scale and complexity, this multi-billion-dollar capital program will transform the regional rail network with electrification, more frequent service, shorter journey times and a more modernized system for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Region,” a 2022 statement said.

“ONxpress was evaluated and selected based on criteria identified in the request for proposals process that began in May, 2019. Criteria included design and construction methodology, operations and maintenance approach, including train service planning, approach to managing the project, collaborative behaviours of key individuals of the teams and indicative pricing for the project.”

The ONxpress website continued to tout its “long-term partnership” with Metrolinx as of Friday.

“Supported by global leaders Deutsche Bahn International Operations and Aecon, we are driving the transformation of one of North America’s largest transit networks,”

“Our mission is to deliver faster, more reliable, safe and sustainable rail services through innovative technology and a commitment to excellence, giving you the opportunity to be a part of the next generation of transportation.”