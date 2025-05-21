Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A Kingston police cruiser is seen in this undated image. Photo: Flickr. Copyright 2009

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 21, 2025 9:50 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 9:57 am.

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the police force called graphic images and videos extracted from cell phones that were seized during a previous drug-related investigation.

“The material depicted various sexual acts involving the co-accused’s dog, ultimately leading to the identification of two suspects,” police said through a news release.

On Friday, May 16, a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Kingston, Ont., were arrested and charged with bestiality and injuring an animal. The man was previously facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Police said the dog has been seized and is currently in the care of local Animal Welfare Services.

Kingston police noted that the province enforces significant penalties for animal cruelty, including causing or permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to meet standards of care and participating in animal fighting or baiting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

1h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

1h ago

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

17h ago

Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30 million of the promised $97 million to host six FIFA World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification'...

10h ago

