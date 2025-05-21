A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the police force called graphic images and videos extracted from cell phones that were seized during a previous drug-related investigation.

“The material depicted various sexual acts involving the co-accused’s dog, ultimately leading to the identification of two suspects,” police said through a news release.

On Friday, May 16, a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Kingston, Ont., were arrested and charged with bestiality and injuring an animal. The man was previously facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Police said the dog has been seized and is currently in the care of local Animal Welfare Services.

Kingston police noted that the province enforces significant penalties for animal cruelty, including causing or permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to meet standards of care and participating in animal fighting or baiting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.