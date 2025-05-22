Stellantis postponing production of Dodge Charger Daytona R/T for 2026 model year

The 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona hardtop in the Stellantis display at the Colorado Auto Show in Denver on April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2025 9:20 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 9:21 am.

Automaker Stellantis is postponing production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for the 2026 model year as it continues to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies.

However, the company says it is continuing to produce other versions of the popular Dodge Charger muscle car at the plant.

Stellantis says there will be no effect on employment at the Windsor facility.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear says the company will focus on the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the addition of a new four-door Charger model for the 2026 model year and the new Charger Sixpack models that will launch in the second half of the year.

The postponement at the Stellantis plant comes as automakers work to adapt to the U.S. tariffs on the sector.

Stellantis halted work its auto assembly plant in Windsor for a week earlier this month after also shutting it for two weeks when Trump first imposed the tariffs in early April.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

3h ago

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

3h ago

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Ontario's Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton...

1h ago

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

12h ago

Top Stories

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

3h ago

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

3h ago

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Ontario's Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton...

1h ago

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

18h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

21h ago

0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

23h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos